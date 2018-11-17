LKQ’s (LKQ) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “LKQ Corp’s third-quarter earnings came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues beat the same. Global organic revenue growth from parts and services are likely to decline marginally in the fourth quarter. For 2018, the company anticipates organic revenue growth for Parts and services segment in the range of 4.5% to 5.0% compared with the prior guidance of 4.5-5.5%. High expenditure due to fluctuating prices of fuel, scrap metal and other commodities and product recall are adding to the company’s selling, general and administrative expenses, which will hurt its margins. Also, in the past six months, shares of LKQ Corporation have underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LKQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of LKQ from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.25.

LKQ stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.40. 4,358,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.65. LKQ has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. LKQ had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other LKQ news, VP Varun Laroyia purchased 1,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,334.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dominick P. Zarcone purchased 2,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,574. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 776,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,460,000 after acquiring an additional 41,002 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in LKQ by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in LKQ by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 21,540 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in LKQ by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 96,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $1,416,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.