Loblaw Companies (LBLCF) Earns Hold Rating from National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Thursday.

LBLCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Desjardins downgraded shares of Loblaw Companies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $44.79 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, credit card, insurance brokerage, gift card, and telecommunication services in Canada. It operates through three segments: Retail, Financial Services, and Choice Properties.

