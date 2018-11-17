Lockheed Martin (LMT) Price Target Cut to $366.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $386.00 to $366.00 in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $375.44.

NYSE:LMT traded down $4.24 on Wednesday, hitting $301.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,327. The company has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $283.21 and a 52 week high of $363.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2,680.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.02%.

In related news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $3,456,013.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,608,247.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 182.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 16,918 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 81,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $579,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 220.9% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 7,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

