Loews Co. (L) Receives $56.68 Average Target Price from Analysts

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.34.

A number of analysts have commented on L shares. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Loews in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Loews from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 2,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $109,182.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in Loews by 0.5% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 189,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Loews by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Loews by 57.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Loews by 20.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Loews by 1.0% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 134,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews has a one year low of $44.78 and a one year high of $53.59.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.75%. Loews’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Loews will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

