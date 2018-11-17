LogMeIn (LOGM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday. They currently have $97.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LogMeIn third-quarter results benefited from solid turnaround in Collaboration business. The company’s efforts to address renewal headwinds in Communications & Collaboration business are showing positive returns. Growing adoption of products like Jive, LastPass and Bold360, is ultimately helping the company solidify its presence in the broad IT support market. Buoyed by the encouraging results, the company raised its guidance for 2018. However, intensifying competition is compelling LogMeIn to increase spending on sales & marketing and research & development expenses that might put margins under pressure. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

LOGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of LogMeIn from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of LogMeIn from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LogMeIn from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.10.

LOGM stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.64. The stock had a trading volume of 754,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,050. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. LogMeIn has a twelve month low of $74.87 and a twelve month high of $134.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. LogMeIn had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $309.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LogMeIn will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 20,000 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $1,692,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 636,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,893,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,058,800. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of LogMeIn by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 27,204 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 122,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of LogMeIn by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,100,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $634,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

