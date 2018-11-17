Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Boosts Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JACK. Signition LP purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Jack in the Box by 27.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Goebel sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $154,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JACK stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.09 and a twelve month high of $108.55. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.46.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

