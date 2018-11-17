Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.37. Louisiana-Pacific reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Louisiana-Pacific.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CFO Michael Emory Kinney sold 11,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $366,855.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,042 shares in the company, valued at $994,904.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 12,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $373,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,518 shares in the company, valued at $6,092,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $975,986 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 174.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at $126,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at $165,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.88. 1,970,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,317. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Louisiana-Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

