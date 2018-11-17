Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 75,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director Lisa W. Wardell purchased 273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.72 per share, with a total value of $29,407.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $1,803,388.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,231,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Bank of America set a $132.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.41.

NYSE:LOW opened at $93.25 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/lowes-companies-inc-low-shares-bought-by-edgestream-partners-l-p.html.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.