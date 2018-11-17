LSC Communications (LKSD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LKSD. Zacks Investment Research cut LSC Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on LSC Communications from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on LSC Communications from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. LSC Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Get LSC Communications alerts:

Shares of LKSD stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. LSC Communications has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $344.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.14.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). LSC Communications had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LSC Communications will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. LSC Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 130,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of LSC Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSC Communications Company Profile

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through Print and Office Products segments. The Print segment produces magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides supply-chain management and various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution services.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for LSC Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSC Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.