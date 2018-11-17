LSV Asset Management Acquires 28,000 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,160,346 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $48,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 29.2% in the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 7,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $315,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

CATY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.64.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,399,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY opened at $38.95 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $152.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $45.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “LSV Asset Management Acquires 28,000 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/lsv-asset-management-acquires-28000-shares-of-cathay-general-bancorp-caty.html.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.