LSV Asset Management Has $53.77 Million Stake in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784,299 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.53% of Michael Kors worth $53,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Michael Kors in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Michael Kors in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Michael Kors in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Michael Kors in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Michael Kors in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $10,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $13,245,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,516 shares of company stock valued at $36,817,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Michael Kors stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Michael Kors Holdings Ltd will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KORS. Zacks Investment Research raised Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Michael Kors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Michael Kors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Michael Kors from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Michael Kors from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.79.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

