LSV Asset Management Has $56.21 Million Position in ITT Inc (ITT)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 930,778 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ITT were worth $56,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 593.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. ITT Inc has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.71.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. ITT had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $680.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. ITT’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITT. DA Davidson set a $70.00 target price on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

