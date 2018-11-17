Lucy Tilley Buys 54 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) insider Lucy Tilley purchased 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 556 ($7.27) per share, for a total transaction of £300.24 ($392.32).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 26th, Lucy Tilley purchased 52 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.79) per share, for a total transaction of £309.92 ($404.97).

On Monday, October 15th, Lucy Tilley purchased 56 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 715 ($9.34) per share, for a total transaction of £400.40 ($523.19).

On Friday, September 14th, Lucy Tilley purchased 42 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 715 ($9.34) per share, for a total transaction of £300.30 ($392.40).

Shares of LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 550 ($7.19) on Friday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12 month low of GBX 358.25 ($4.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 668 ($8.73).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 10.60 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.72%.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

