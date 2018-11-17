Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Holdings Trimmed by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6,457.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,606,478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $200,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,978 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,068,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,030,449 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $752,900,000 after acquiring an additional 974,511 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10,743.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 858,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,206,000 after acquiring an additional 850,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000,498 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,912,000 after acquiring an additional 476,803 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU opened at $134.53 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $164.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.14 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 11.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. BidaskClub downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Argus raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

