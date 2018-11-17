Lumentum (LITE) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LITE. Cascend Securities started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.32.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.52. 1,817,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,551. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $63,357.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,946.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher W. Coldren sold 3,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $219,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,108 shares of company stock valued at $570,740. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Lumentum by 149.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Lumentum by 11.9% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 27.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Lumentum by 6.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 21,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Lumentum by 14.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and commercial laser. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers business segments. The OpComms segment includes modules and subsystems to support and maintain customers in the Telecom and Datacom markets.

