Lumentum (LITE) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) rose 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.10 and last traded at $41.08. Approximately 2,462,703 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,044,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.85.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.32.

The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 28.74%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $63,357.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,946.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $129,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,200.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,108 shares of company stock worth $570,740. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 21,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter.

Lumentum Company Profile (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and commercial laser. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers business segments. The OpComms segment includes modules and subsystems to support and maintain customers in the Telecom and Datacom markets.

