Luna Innovations (LUNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 6.18%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $3.48 on Friday. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $99.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 96.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 21.1% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 106,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18,563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 106.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 50.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 6.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 450,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUNA. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

