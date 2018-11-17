Luna Stars (LSTR) Market Cap Hits $0.00

Luna Stars (CURRENCY:LSTR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. Luna Stars has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $951.00 worth of Luna Stars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Luna Stars has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Luna Stars token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail and Cobinhood.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00139041 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00225129 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $573.06 or 0.10328095 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00010101 BTC.

Luna Stars Token Profile

Luna Stars’ total supply is 38,000,000,000 tokens. Luna Stars’ official Twitter account is @luna_dating and its Facebook page is accessible here. Luna Stars’ official website is www.meetluna.com. Luna Stars’ official message board is medium.com/lunalabs.

Luna Stars Token Trading

Luna Stars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Stars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Stars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Luna Stars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

