Lydian International (LYD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Shares of Lydian International Ltd. (TSE:LYD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 106895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a C$0.10 target price on shares of Lydian International in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered Lydian International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.40 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09.

Lydian International (TSE:LYD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.13 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lydian International Ltd. will post 0.0103030290541783 EPS for the current year.

Lydian International Company Profile (TSE:LYD)

Lydian International Limited is a gold-focused mineral development company pursuing resources in emerging and transitional geopolitical regions. The Company’s main project is the Amulsar Gold Project, a gold development-stage project located in the Republic of Armenia. The Company holds a combined exploration-mining license covering an early-stage gold prospect known as the Kela Project in the Guri region of the Ozurgeti province in Georgia.

