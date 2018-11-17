MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) Holdings Decreased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $26.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.62. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $986.57 million, a P/E ratio of 128.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $151.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

