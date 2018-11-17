Madison Square Garden (MSG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has a $318.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Madison Square have outperformed the industry in the past one year. Madison Square continues to benefit from ongoing efforts to reinstate growth through multi-night and multi-marketing agents. Moreover, continual partnerships to expand its footprint bode well. It not only has a strong brand presence but its entertainment business also continues to grow on innovative venues and overall positive scenario in the concert market. Also, earnings estimates for current and next year have remained stable in the past 60 days. However, intense competition in the sports business and subsequent sluggish performance by Knicks remain concerns. Given the underperforming sports business segment, Madison Square has recently contemplated the spin-off of its sports business from the entertainment segment.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $356.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $344.33.

MSG stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.59. 223,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.70. Madison Square Garden has a 1-year low of $205.22 and a 1-year high of $330.00.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.77. Madison Square Garden had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $218.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSG. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Madison Square Garden by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Madison Square Garden by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

