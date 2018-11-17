Magi Achieves Market Capitalization of $112,980.00 (XMG)

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 17th. Magi has a market capitalization of $112,980.00 and approximately $161.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Magi has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Magi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit.

Magi Profile

Magi (XMG) is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 8,204,981 coins. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magi’s official website is coinmagi.org.

Magi Coin Trading

Magi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magi using one of the exchanges listed above.

