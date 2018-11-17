Manhattan Associates (MANH) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

MANH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Benchmark cut their price target on Manhattan Associates to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Manhattan Associates to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.27. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $62.39.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.38 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $112,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,123.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,769,000 after buying an additional 98,618 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

