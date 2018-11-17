Mantech International (MANT) Given a $80.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Loop Capital set a $80.00 price objective on Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MANT has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mantech International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Mantech International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Noble Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mantech International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Mantech International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.20. 117,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,868. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97. Mantech International has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $68.11.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $497.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.86 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mantech International will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Mantech International’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

In other Mantech International news, insider Judith L. Bjornaas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total value of $669,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Judith L. Bjornaas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $329,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,645 shares of company stock worth $5,158,987. 22.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mantech International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Mantech International by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 58,470 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mantech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Mantech International by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 24,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Mantech International by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 543,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,178,000 after purchasing an additional 237,373 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

