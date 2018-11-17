Manulife Financial’s (MFC) Average Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their average rating on shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $16.70. 2,073,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,530. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth $91,402,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 30.9% during the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,390,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,385,000 after buying an additional 1,744,500 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth $1,209,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth $682,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,758,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,410,000 after buying an additional 291,144 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

