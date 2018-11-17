Marco Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,819 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $45.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 44.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 55,556 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at $395,576,712. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

