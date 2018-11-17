Mark G. Edwards Purchases 20,700 Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) Stock

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Director Mark G. Edwards acquired 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $58,374.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ACRX opened at $2.93 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $185.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.03.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 123.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,158 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 112,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

ACRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

