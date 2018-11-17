MARKS & SPENCER/S (MAKSY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Get MARKS & SPENCER/S alerts:

MAKSY traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 101,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,662. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. MARKS & SPENCER/S’s payout ratio is 79.73%.

About MARKS & SPENCER/S

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MARKS & SPENCER/S (MAKSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.