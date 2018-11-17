Marriott International Inc (MAR) Stake Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Marriott International by 14.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 17,153.1% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 90,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Marriott International by 11.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Marriott International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $118.65 on Friday. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $106.96 and a one year high of $149.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.39. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $1,046,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,397.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Co set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

