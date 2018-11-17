Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Receives Sell Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their sell rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Martin Marietta has outperformed its industry in the past year, earnings estimates for 2018 and 2019 have moved down by 5.8% and 6.7% over the past 30 days, reflecting analyst’s concern over the stock’s earnings growth prospects. Higher labor, freight and material costs as well as a constrained mortgage environment remain a concern for the company. Abnormally wet weather conditions in many markets are marring Martin Marietta’s prospects. Also, lower margins in aggregates downstream operations poses threat. Though the company has increased activities in the non-residential and residential markets with an aim to boost demand for its products, we wait for better visibility.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $247.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $200.00 price objective on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.11.

MLM stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.97. 775,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,200. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $241.33.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $273,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $459,742.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,570.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

