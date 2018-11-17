Masimo Co. (MASI) Position Reduced by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc reduced its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 27.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Masimo were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,280,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,919,000. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Masimo by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 249,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,368,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,356,000. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $109.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $126.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.62 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total value of $226,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 239,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.95, for a total transaction of $28,299,271.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,061 shares in the company, valued at $27,843,394.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 666,033 shares of company stock worth $79,900,568 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Masimo Co. (MASI) Position Reduced by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/masimo-co-masi-position-reduced-by-yorktown-management-research-co-inc.html.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.