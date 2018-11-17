Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 434.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 2,475 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,011.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Loop Capital set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.32.

Shares of MA stock opened at $199.04 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $140.61 and a 52 week high of $225.35. The company has a market capitalization of $204.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

