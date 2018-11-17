Materion Corp (MTRN) Stake Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Materion were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Materion by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Materion by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTRN opened at $56.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.03. Materion Corp has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $65.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.70 million. Materion had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Materion Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Materion Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllia ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

