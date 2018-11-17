Maxim Group Lowers Xtant Medical (XTNT) Price Target to $6.00

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) had its target price dropped by analysts at Maxim Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 90.48% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of XTNT opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Xtant Medical has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc, formerly Bacterin International Holdings, Inc, develops, manufactures and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for domestic and international markets. The Company operates through the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative medical products and devices segment.

