MBIA Inc. (MBI) Major Shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 115,000 Shares

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 115,000 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,040,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 15th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 245,005 shares of MBIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $2,219,745.30.

On Wednesday, November 7th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of MBIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $2,018,000.00.

On Friday, November 9th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 358,000 shares of MBIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $3,605,060.00.

MBIA stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. MBIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.50 million. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 73.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 218.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,592,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,328 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 65,672 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,502,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,234,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 153,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,021,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 710,212 shares during the last quarter.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

