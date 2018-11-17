McCarthy & Stone (MCS) Price Target Raised to GBX 160

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) had its target price lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 92 ($1.20) to GBX 93 ($1.22) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 102 ($1.33) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 129.25 ($1.69).

Shares of MCS opened at GBX 133 ($1.74) on Tuesday. McCarthy & Stone has a twelve month low of GBX 130.90 ($1.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 197.60 ($2.58).

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 9.20 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.70 ($0.13) by GBX (0.50) (($0.01)).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from McCarthy & Stone’s previous dividend of $1.90.

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provides apartments for homeowners aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers a retirement apartment with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living for customers aged 55 and over.

