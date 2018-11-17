McDermott International (MDR) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Concerned about the high debt load which McDermott has ended up assuming post its merger with Chicago Bridge &Iron, the investment thesis of MDR has been downgraded from 'Hold' to 'Sell'. In fact, post the merger with Chicago Bridge, the leverage metrics of the company have increased to 51.5% which restricts the financial flexibility. To make matters worse, the company expects to generate negative free cash flow of $430-$450 million for the rest of 2018. Lack of new deepwater drilling orders is starting to haunt the subsea part of the industry. As such, with a considerable portion of MDR’s current backlog associated with offshore operations, it remains susceptible to the pricing weakness. Thus McDermott is viewed as a risky bet which should be avoided for the time being.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McDermott International from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a $17.66 rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of McDermott International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a $17.66 rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McDermott International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDermott International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.32.

NYSE:MDR opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. McDermott International has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $27.21.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. McDermott International had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDermott International will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Luquette acquired 50,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,250 shares in the company, valued at $902,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Dickson acquired 39,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $396,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,494.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 147,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,568. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDermott International in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McDermott International in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in McDermott International by 60.2% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDermott International in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of McDermott International in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

