McDermott International (MDR) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.65, but opened at $7.90. McDermott International shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 160907 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO David Dickson purchased 39,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $396,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,494.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Spence purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 141,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,770.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 147,300 shares of company stock worth $1,424,568. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on McDermott International from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “$17.66” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on McDermott International from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “$17.66” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded McDermott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on McDermott International from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.32.

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). McDermott International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDermott International Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can acquired a new stake in shares of McDermott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,879,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of McDermott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $728,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDermott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDermott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,690,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDermott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

