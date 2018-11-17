McKay Securities plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.80 (MCKS)

McKay Securities plc (LON:MCKS) declared a dividend on Monday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:MCKS opened at GBX 257 ($3.36) on Friday. McKay Securities has a 1-year low of GBX 192.25 ($2.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 250 ($3.27).

McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 4.60 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

About McKay Securities

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of London and the South East.

