Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Purchases Shares of 2,250 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 33,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,607 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $85.29 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $90.93.

