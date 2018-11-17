Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Reduces Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 50.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,150,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,762,334,000 after buying an additional 84,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,705,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $583,523,000 after buying an additional 1,220,448 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at $148,376,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 394,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Align Technology by 8.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 369,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $225.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.00. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.12 and a 52 week high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.14 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Align Technology from $351.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Align Technology to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.08.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total transaction of $1,272,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simon Beard sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.48, for a total value of $1,497,549.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,895 shares of company stock worth $10,380,720. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Reduces Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/mckinley-capital-management-llc-delaware-reduces-stake-in-align-technology-inc-algn.html.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.