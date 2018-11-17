Medtronic PLC (MDT) Holdings Lessened by American National Insurance Co. TX

American National Insurance Co. TX reduced its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co. TX’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 28,068.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,177,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,585,000 after buying an additional 3,166,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,867,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,378,448,000 after buying an additional 1,966,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,717,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,345,549,000 after buying an additional 1,589,932 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,925,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $779,645,000 after buying an additional 1,443,303 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,443,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,007,035,000 after buying an additional 939,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $93.70 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $76.41 and a 52 week high of $100.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Medtronic to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.58.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.88 per share, for a total transaction of $249,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 145,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $13,899,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,678 shares of company stock worth $25,818,353 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

