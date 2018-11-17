Melrose Industries (MRO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Melrose Industries to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Melrose Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 266.11 ($3.48).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Shares of MRO stock opened at GBX 171.45 ($2.24) on Wednesday. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 261.90 ($3.42).

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported GBX 5.80 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Justin Dowley purchased 9,531 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £16,583.94 ($21,669.85). Also, insider Charlotte Twyning purchased 36,000 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £70,920 ($92,669.54).

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures electricity generating equipment for the power generation, industrial, oil and gas, and offshore sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Energy, Air Management, Security & Smart Technology, and Ergonomics.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.