Mercer International (AEZ) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Mercer International (FRA:AEZ) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

“We maintain our Buy rating of AEZS and adjust our 12-month price target to C$3.00 per share. We derived our price target based on the average of two valuation methods: (1) price-sales multiple using 8x 2025 sales estimate discounted at 18%; and (2) price-earnings multiple using 25x 2025 earnings estimate also discounted at 18%.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

