Meredith Co. (MDP) CFO Joseph H. Ceryanec Sells 6,884 Shares

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) CFO Joseph H. Ceryanec sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $399,340.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,226 shares in the company, valued at $129,130.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MDP opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.26. Meredith Co. has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $72.25.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $756.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.33 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 92.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Meredith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.83%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Meredith by 26.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Meredith by 29.2% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Meredith by 24.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Meredith by 1.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Meredith by 12.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Meredith from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Meredith in a report on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meredith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

