Michael Kors (KORS) Lowered to Market Perform at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Michael Kors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Michael Kors in a report on Friday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Michael Kors from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Michael Kors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price target on Michael Kors and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.79.

Shares of KORS traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $45.89. 3,618,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.39. Michael Kors has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $75.96.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 11.57%. Michael Kors’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Michael Kors will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 6,676 shares of Michael Kors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $435,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of Michael Kors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $13,245,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,516 shares of company stock worth $36,817,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KORS. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Michael Kors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Michael Kors by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Michael Kors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Michael Kors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Michael Kors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Michael Kors Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

