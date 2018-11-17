Michael L. Freeman Sells 5,386 Shares of WD-40 (WDFC) Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) insider Michael L. Freeman sold 5,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $911,472.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $168.79 on Friday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $111.50 and a 52-week high of $184.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.52.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. WD-40 had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDFC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.67.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

