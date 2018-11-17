Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.91.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, September 24th. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.29. 33,492,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,782,708. The firm has a market cap of $808.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $80.70 and a twelve month high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $21,700,632.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,199,869.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $4,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,842,283.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,080 shares of company stock worth $52,100,893. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 175,467.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,803,724 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,156,479,000 after buying an additional 88,753,143 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Microsoft by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 91,785,039 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,497,455,000 after buying an additional 63,428,306 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 9,761.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 20,117,734 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $204,013,000 after buying an additional 19,913,721 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 242,245,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,705,612,000 after buying an additional 10,469,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,636,253 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,959,403,000 after buying an additional 6,786,483 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

