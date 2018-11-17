Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,322 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.0% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488,089 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5,931.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,562,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,569 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 52.3% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,012,266 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,005,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,879 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 10,330.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,661,393 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7,456.3% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,551,481 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $324,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $13,086,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 669,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,228,364.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $21,700,632.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,199,869.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,080 shares of company stock valued at $52,100,893 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $108.29 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $80.70 and a twelve month high of $116.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Oppenheimer set a $127.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

