Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $5.03 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 730,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 721,937 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22,278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 917,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,079,000 after buying an additional 913,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $101.13 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.60 and a one year high of $106.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2161 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $5.03 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/migdal-insurance-financial-holdings-ltd-has-5-03-million-stake-in-ishares-7-10-year-treasury-bond-etf-ief.html.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.